Revised Callon-Carrizo merger deal wins ISS support

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommends Callon Petroleum (CPE +4.3% ) shareholders vote in favor of the Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO +4.3% ) acquisition, after previously advising a vote against the original merger.

"Given the material improvement in terms, along with the strategic rationale for the merger... support FOR the transaction is now warranted," ISS says.

The deal was at risk of falling apart before the companies agreed last week to a reduced offer of 1.75 CPE shares for each CRZO share held, down from the previous offer of 2.05 CPE shares.

Major CPE shareholder John Paulson dropped his opposition to the deal earlier this week and said his hedge fund sold off half of its stake in the company.