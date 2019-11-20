Pinduoduo -21% as marketing expense raises concerns

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) has slid 21.4% after posting a mixed Q3 earnings report where revenue disappointed and profits missed, and expenses signaled a red flag for covering analysts.

Adjusted sales and marketing expenses made up a higher percentage of revenue than expected, Jefferies points out. Despite the miss, user metrics were above expectations, the firm says.

Average monthly active users rose 85% Y/Y to 429.6M, the company said; active buyers (for 12 months) jumped 39% to 536.3M.

Meanwhile, annual spending per active buyer rose 75% to 1,566.7 yuan (about $219.20).

Citi also called attention to the S&M spending jump, "which we believe could raise concerns about how much S&M spend could further increase in 4Q19 given the intensity of pricing discount” by peers.

Citi holds a Buy rating and raised its price target to $52 from $34, now implying 62% upside.

