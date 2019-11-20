Goldman will make data modeling program free as open-source software

Goldman Sachs Group (GS -0.6% ) is making its Alloy Platform and PURE modeling language available to other financial institutions by contributing them to the Fintech Open Source Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to encourage adoption of open-source, open standards, and collaborative software development practices in financial services.

Commonly developed models using PURE are expected to reduce system integration costs in bi-lateral and multilateral trading scenarios, for both sell-side and buy-side firms, according to FINOS.

PURE and Alloy have grown to become "critical tools" within Goldman that's helped the firm to price; assess and evaluate risk; clear transactions; and perform regulatory reporting, said Neema Raphael, co-chief data officer at Goldman.

"We've only scratched the surface though -- we'll unlock tremendous value for the industry when we co-develop and share models," Raphael said.

The open-sourcing of Alloy and PURE will occur in three phases. In the first, a new external version of Alloy is being deployed using GitLab for modeling source control.

In the second phase, other banks and financial services organizations will be invited to use the new external Alloy instance to pilot collaborative financial model development in PURE.

The final phase, that will make it publicly available in a FINOS GitLab repository under an Apache 2.0 open source code, is expected to be completed in mid-2020.