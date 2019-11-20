Novartis launches AI collaboration in Canada

Aimed at leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how drugs are discovered, developed and commercialized, Novartis' (NVS +0.2% ) Canadian unit has entered into a three-year collaboration with Quebec AI Institute Mila.

Christian Macher, President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada says, "By having a presence at Mila, Novartis will be able to participate actively in its unique and dynamic ecosystem of companies, researchers and entrepreneurs. Alliances like this will help us go beyond the traditional pharmaceutical industry operating model to embrace the future of healthcare innovation to deliver on our purpose to reimagine medicine to improve and extend lives."

Financial terms are not disclosed.