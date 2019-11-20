Spire delays earnings call following negative court rulings

Spire (SR -4.4% ) sinks after postponing its earnings conference call scheduled for today to allow time to assess the impact of adverse court rulings from the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals.

SR says the rulings denied its appeals of the Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge and ordered refunds of certain amounts deemed not recoverable since 2016.

The company says it strongly disagrees with the rulings and is in the process of determining any impact of the court rulings on financial results for its just-completed FY 2019.