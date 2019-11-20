Fed's Brainard wants to wait-and-see before any further rate action

After the Fed cut rates at each of the past three monetary policy-setting meetings, Federal Governor Lael Brainard isn't in a rush to take any further actions.

“It will take some time to see that work through the economy, so I certainly want to monitor and assess how the economy is reacting to those cuts," she said in an interview on CNBC.

She also wants to see how "the outlook is adjusting."

One risk to the outlook that Fed officials are watching closely is the trade war with China, which has ratcheted up tariffs on both sides. That's led many businesses to delay investment decisions until the outlook becomes clearer.

“I don’t think the expectation is for a major deal, but even a truce would be a significant reduction in uncertainty for a lot of businesses around the country that are sitting on the sidelines in terms of investment,” she said.