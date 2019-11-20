Exelon starts talks to acquire full stake in three jointly-owned nuke plants

Exelon (EXC -0.6% ) says EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) will exercise its option to sell its 49.99% stake in three U.S. nuclear energy plants to EXC.

Exelon Generation already is the majority owner and operator of the plants: the single-unit R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant and dual-unit Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station in upstate New York, and the dual-unit Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Maryland.

EXC says it will seek a negotiated agreement with EDF on the sale price; the process and related regulatory approvals could take 1-2 years or more to complete.