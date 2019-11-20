Avaya -6.1% as Q4 revenues fall short

Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) is down 6.1% after fiscal Q4 revenues declined and missed expectations.

In business metrics, total contract value came to $2.4B, and in large deal activity: It marked 109 deals over $1M, 14 over $5M, and 3 over $10M.

Some 83% of non-GAAP revenue was Software & Services; 61% of product revenue was Software. About 58% of revenue was recurring revenue.

Cash flow from operations came to $66M; free cash flow was $37M.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $700M-$720M (down 3-6% in constant currency) and EBITDA of $165M-$175M with a margin of about 24%. For the full year, it expects revenue of $2.82B-$2.9B and EBITDA of $650M-$700M with a margin of 20-21%.

Earnings call presentation

Press release