3 AGs join Michigan in suit to shut down Enbridge's Line 5

State attorneys general from California, Minnesota and Wisconsin come out in support of Michigan's lawsuit to shut down Enbridge's (ENB +0.1% ) Line 5 pipeline running through the Straits of Mackinac.

The three AGs say ENB has no right to interfere with Michigan's right to preserve its lands for public benefit and urge a Michigan court to reject the company's claims that the federal government's authority through the Pipeline Safety Act and U.S. Coast Guard supersedes state authority.

Wisconsin's AG says the case could set a precedent and potentially undermine the state's ability to protect its natural resources if ENB's position is accepted.