Stocks drift down in midday trading

Stocks slip amid uncertainty over U.S.-China trade negotiation progress and before the Fed releases minutes from its October monetary policy-setting meeting.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each fall 0.2% in midday trading, while the Dow loses 0.3% .

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.76%.

Looking at S&P 500 sectors, communications services ( -0.8% ), information technology ( -0.4% ), and real estate ( -0.4% ) fall the most, while energy ( +1.5% ) and consumer staples ( +0.2% ) lead the gainers.

Crude oil surges 3.6% to $57.22 per barrel.