Stocks drift down in midday trading

Stocks slip amid uncertainty over U.S.-China trade negotiation progress and before the Fed releases minutes from its October monetary policy-setting meeting.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each fall 0.2% in midday trading, while the Dow loses 0.3%.
10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.76%.
Looking at S&P 500 sectors, communications services (-0.8%), information technology (-0.4%), and real estate (-0.4%) fall the most, while energy (+1.5%) and consumer staples (+0.2%) lead the gainers.
Crude oil surges 3.6% to $57.22 per barrel.
The Dollar Index creeps up 0.1% to 97.98.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis