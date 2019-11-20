Slack +2.6% as William Blair notes Microsoft overreaction
- Slack (NYSE:WORK) is rebounding a bit from yesterday's decline, up 2.6% with support via a reaction from bullish William Blair.
- Shares closed down 8.4% yesterday following a report that rival Microsoft Teams grew daily active users to 20M from July's 13M.
- That's a "bit of an overreaction," says analyst Bhavan Suri. The companies' products play in a "very large market" that could reach 1B users; each can do well and it's far too early to declare a winner, Suri says.
- Worries over competition will dissipate over time with continued execution and as users get more familiar with Slack, Suri says.