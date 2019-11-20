Crude oil surges as U.S. supplies rise less than expected

Crude oil prices bounce back in a big way after U.S. data showed a slightly smaller than expected build in domestic inventory, rising by 1.4M barrels in the week ending Nov. 15.

WTI December futures (USO +3.3% ) surge to highs of the day, +3.7% to $57.24/bbl, after settling below its 50-day moving average of $55.59/bbl yesterday; Brent crude +3% to $62.76/bbl.

The EIA supply numbers "were basically in line with estimates" but did not come in nearly as high as the 6M-barrel build reported yesterday by the API, says Tariq Zahir of Tyche Capital Advisors.

"The weekly inventory report was more supportive of prices than it appeared at first glance," Again Capital's John Kilduff tells CNBC. "The overall rise in crude oil inventories was distorted by 2M barrels of oil that came out of the SPR. Inventories at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub actually fell, markedly, by over 2M barrels. Exports of crude oil also rebounded back above 3M barrels per day."

The energy sector (XLE +1.1% ) ranks well ahead of the S&P's 11 industry sectors, but even with today's gain the group is still down nearly 2% for the week vs. a 0.2% week-to-date drop in the S&P 500.

Four of the top six gainers on the S&P are energy names, as SLB +4.8% , NBL +4% , DVN +3.9% , HAL +3.8% ; CVX is today's leader on the Dow Jones, +1.1% .

