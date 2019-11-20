Seeking Alpha
Stocks slide on report China deal may move into 2020

Stocks are taking a sudden leg down as Reuters reports a "phase one" China trade deal may not be completed this year.

That comes amid increasing demands from both sides, including Beijing pressing for more extensive rollbacks of tariffs.

Such a tariff rollback in a deal that doesn't address core IP and technology transfer issues would be seen as a bad deal for the U.S., a source tells Reuters.

The Dow has fallen 0.7%, with the S&P 500 down 0.6% and Nasdaq down 0.7%.

