House panel passes bill to decriminalize pot

The House Judiciary Committee, controlled by Democrats, has voted 24-10 in favor of a bill to decriminalize marijuana on the federal level. Several Republicans on the committee backed the bill as well, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act.

The legislation, if enacted, will also expunge prior marijuana convictions, encourage resentencing hearings for people still under supervision and establish a 5% sales tax on marijuana products aimed at funding grant programs to provide job training, legal aid and other services to people ensnared in the War on Drugs.

The MORE Act has more than 50 co-sponsors in the House.

The going will undoubtedly be slower in the GOP-controlled Senate. Democratic Senators Kamala Harris (CA), Cory Booker (NJ) and Elizabeth Warren (MA) are supporters.

Selected tickers: CGC, TLRY, CRON, ACB, APHA, HMLSF