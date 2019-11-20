Sinopec to start $5.7B South China refinery in Q2 2020 - Reuters

Sinopec (SNP +0.9% ) is set to launch a new $5.7B refining and petrochemical complex in southern China in Q2 2020 using crude oil from Kuwait as a key feedstock, Reuters reports.

The 200K bbl/day plant in Zhanjiang, in Guangdong province, would become the third greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex to be built in China within just two years.

Zhanjiang is SNP's first major capacity addition since it launched the similar-sized Qingdao refinery in 2009.

Also, SNP is seeking to finalize a crude oil supply deal with Kuwait Petroleum Co. that would help boost Kuwait's oil sales to China to nearly 600K bbl/day next year, according to the report.