Höegh LNG Partners LP Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 20, 2019 5:30 PM ETHöegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)HMLPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.93M (-1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, hmlp has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.