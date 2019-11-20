Williams-Sonoma Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wsm has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward.