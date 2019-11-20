Audi struts out new SUV at L.A. Auto Show

Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) is showing off its all-new Audi RS Q8 at the Los Angeles International Auto Show today.

The automaker says the 4.0-liter V8 engine helps the RS Q8 deliver an impressive 441 kW and 590.0 lb-ft of torque. The SUV goes from 0 km/hr to 100 km/hr (62.5 mph) in 3.8 seconds and achieves a top track speed of 250 km/hr (155.3 mph).

In corporate news, Audi names Arno Antlitz as its new CFO. Antlitz takes over the position on March 1, 2020.