Macy's Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Macy's (NYSE:M) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-103.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.31B (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, m has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.