Ross Stores Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.77B (+6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rost has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 9 downward.