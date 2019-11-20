Ship Finance Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 20, 2019
- Ship Finance (NYSE:SFL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $112.31M (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SFL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.