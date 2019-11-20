Enanta Pharma Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-42.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.95M (-2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, enta has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.