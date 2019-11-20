Berry Plastics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 20, 2019 5:30 PM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)BERYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.08B (+50.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BERY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.