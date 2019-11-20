Post Holdings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (-13.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, POST has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.