Baozun Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 20, 2019 5:30 PM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN)BZUNBy: SA News Team5 Comments
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $218.22M (+35.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BZUN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
