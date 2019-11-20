Most Fed members see monetary policy 'well calibrated' (updated)

Most FOMC participants agreed that beyond October's cut monetary policy "would be well calibrated to support the outlook of moderate growth," according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's Oct. 29-30 meeting.

That lines up with the comments that many Fed officials have made since the meeting. For example, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said today that she'd have to wait and see how the economy reacts to the last three cuts before taking any further action.

It's also consistent with Chairman Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference.

Among those who supported a rate cut, a couple participants said it was a "close call" vs. leaving the rate unchanged.

Many viewed downside risks to the economic outlook "as elevated," supporting the case for a rate cut at the meeting.

A couple participants said the committee should make clear that "another reduction in the federal funds rate was unlikely in the near term unless incoming information was consistent with a significant slowdown in the pace of economic activity."

Stocks are still down, but up from their session lows. The Nasdaq -0.8% , the S&P 500 -0.6% , and the Dow -0.7% .

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 5 basis points at 1.74%.

Also in the meeting, the FOMC discussed two options for repo operations to support control of the federal funds rate - one that called for modestly sized, relatively frequent repo operations that could be ramped up if the need arises, and the other would establish a standing fixed-rate facility that would serve as an automatic money market stabilizer.

