Splunk Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+42.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $605.2M (+25.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SPLK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 33 upward revisions and 0 downward.

