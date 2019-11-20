Pure Storage Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $440.39M (+18.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PSTG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward.