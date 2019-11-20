BAML sees Target running 20% higher

Bank of America Merrill Lynch ratchets up its price target on Target (TGT +13% ) all the way to $150 on its view the retailer's same-day delivery program is firing on all cylinders.

The firm thinks Target's Q3 momentum will extend right into the holiday quarter as new and exclusive items offered both in-stores and online bolster demand.

BAML says valuation on Target is compelling given that the stock trades at 15X to 16X the 2-year forward PE ratio compared to the discount retail peer average of 18X.

Previously: Target +9% after smashing quarter (Nov. 20)