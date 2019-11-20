Schlumberger, Halliburton set to rebound, Deutsche Bank analyst says

Schlumberger (SLB +4.7% ) reclaims its 50-day moving average after Tudor Pickering double-upgrades shares to Buy from Sell with a $40 price target and Deutsche Bank initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $42 target.

Deutsche Bank's Chris Snyder notes the international oilfield service markets are "firmly in recovery mode," and SLB is a "primary beneficiary... with nearly 4x the international earnings power of its nearest competitor."

In starting peer Halliburton (HAL +2.9% ) - the dominant player in U.S. shale services - at Buy, Snyder notes the shares are down 23% YTD after falling 46% in 2018 and sees producers starting to spend more on oil services to maintain production: "While a long way from profitability, we think the directional move over the next 12 months is up, not down."

Snyder also starts Baker Hughes (BKR +1.7% ) and TechnipFMC (FTI +1.9% ) with Buy ratings.

But Snyder slaps a Sell rating on Transocean (RIG -2.3% ), saying the company's "cost structure is too high relative to the offshore rate environment and outlook."

RIG has used the downturn to build the world's highest spec fleet of deepwater rigs along with the industry's strongest backlog by a factor of 4x, but Snyder says the aggressive spending left a high debt load and elevated cash obligations.

SLB's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.