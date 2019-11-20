Paycom +7.8% as RBC praises price/retention power

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 7.8% against a down market today after RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock Outperform after a meeting with management.

The firm came out of that with more confidence in the ability to "realize price, improve retention, and drive a long runway of continued market disruption," writes analyst Alex Zukin.

He's raised the price target to $278 (near a Street high) from $230, now implying 8% upside.

Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral on the stock, and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.