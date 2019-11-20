U.S.-China trade talks make headway, but are still fragile

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are making progress in key areas even amid rising concern that efforts to complete the first phase of a broader deal are stalling, Bloomberg reports.

Looming over the negotiations are the continuing protests and violence in Hong Kong. The U.S. Senate passed a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters and the House plans to vote on the legislation today before sending it to President Trump for his signature. China has threatened to retaliate.

Progress is being made on the text of a phase-one deal with China and talks are continuing, White House spokesman told Fox Business.

Stocks pull up from session lows. The Nasdaq, down 0.6% , had fallen as much as 1.2% earlier. The S&P 500's 0.9% decline fades to -0.5% . The Dow, also down 0.6% , had dropped as much as 0.9%.

