NYC comptroller targets Southern, Duke, Dominion over emissions plans

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who oversees $208B in pension fund and other retirement assets, is calling on utilities Southern Co. (SO +0.7% ), Duke Energy (DUK +0.3% ) and Dominion Energy (D +0.6% ) to "decarbonize" their operations by 2050.

Stringer has filed shareholder resolutions seeking votes on naming independent directors to chair boards currently led by the CEOs of each company, changes that would be "useful to oversee the strategic transformation" to operate in a low-carbon economy.

Southern and Dominion, who have outlined plans to cut carbon emissions but have not pledged to end them by 2050, say they are reviewing Stringer's proposal.

Duke has said it aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050; Stringer's proposed resolution acknowledges the step but notes the company's continued spending on natural gas infrastructure.