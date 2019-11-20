Imperial Capital bumps Disney on 'Frozen 2' hopes

Imperial Capital is the latest firm to look ahead to this weekend's release of Frozen 2, bumping its price target slightly on Disney (DIS -1.3% ).

It has an In-line stance on the stock and has raised its target to $143 vs. a current $146.50.

The film's global receipts should be "stellar by any standard," analyst David Miller says, and predicts it will end up with $970M worldwide.

That's a strong figure that would still end up short of the first film in 2013, which drew $1.27B on a global basis ($400.7M of that domestically, and $873.5M overseas).

Disney itself yesterday forecast an opening for the sequel in the range of $100M.

Meanwhile, on streaming he notes Disney faces questions similar to rivals: Traditional cable is a "melting ice cube," and the question is how fast the cube melts in comparison to the growth of Disney Plus (whose impact is built into the stock price, he says).