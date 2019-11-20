Speed up timeline for Aliso Canyon shutdown, California governor says

California's Gov. Newsom says he wants the state's Public Utilities Commission to find ways to accelerate the pace to permanently shut down the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility north of Los Angeles.

Sempra Energy (SRE +0.4% ) subsidiary Southern California Gas, operator of the site, has long maintained Aliso Canyon is essential to meet the region's energy needs and has pushed for state officials to lift capacity restrictions at the facility.

Separately, The Utility Reform Network, the Sierra Club and Union of Concerned Scientists are asking the PUC to reconsider an October rate decision they say broke with decades of precedent and allowed SoCalGas to recover about $1M in "charitable contributions" in its rates.