América Móvil commits to Brazil investment

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) will invest heavily in Brazil due to its importance to Latin American development, its chairman says.

After meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro, Carlos Slim Domit says the company will invest 30B reais (about $7.15B) in the country over the next three years, Bloomberg reports.

That's targeted at increasing infrastructure capabilities and developing new communications services such as clouds, according to the report.