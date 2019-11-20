Woodward downgraded at Barrington on valuation

Woodward (WWD -3.6% ) tumbles after Barrington Research downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target, citing valuation and the company's "mixed" FQ4 results.

Barrington's Chris Howe says he continues to expect consistent revenue and earnings performance in WWD's aerospace segment, but with positives from the L'Orange addition already considered, he says he is only "cautiously optimistic" on the company's industrial segment due to slowing economic growth, China trade headwinds and softening oil and gas investments.

WWD's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.