Ameren to join with Dominion for voltage optimization project

Dominion Energy (D +0.6% ) says it will work with Ameren (AEE +0.1% ) to deliver a voltage optimization project which will cover 1,047 distribution circuits, or ~64% of Ameren Illinois customers.

AEE says Dominion Voltage's optimization technology is best suited to help achieve its goal of safely reducing the average distribution voltage and realizing customer energy savings.

"In contrast to some other energy-efficiency measures, VO requires no behavioral changes by the customer and has no impact on lifestyle while delivering energy savings across all customer classes," the companies say.

The project will target annual savings of 422 GWhrs when fully deployed by the end of 2025, which is enough electricity to power 42K homes.