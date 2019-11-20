Jack in the Box +3% after EBITDA impresses

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) reports company comparable sales increased 3.0% in FQ4 vs. +2.9% consensus. Company same-store sales rose 3.5%, driven higher by average check growth of 2.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $66.9M vs. $54.0M a year ago.

Restaurant-Level EBITDA fell 190 bps to 24.2% of sales vs. 25.7% consensus. The drop was attributed to wage and commodity inflation.

The board approved another $100M in buyback firepower.

Looking ahead, Jack In The Box expects adjusted EBITDA to land in range of $265M to $275M vs. $260M to $270M prior view and $262M consensus.

JACK +3.44% AH.

Previously: Jack In The Box EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 20)