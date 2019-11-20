American Water Works to sell New York regulated operations for $608M

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) agrees to sell its regulated New York operations to Algonquin Power's (NYSE:AQN) regulated Liberty Utilities business for $608M.

AWK's New York American Water serves 125K customer connections across seven counties in southeastern New York; its operations include 1,270 miles of water mains and distribution lines with 98% of customers in Nassau County on Long Island.

The deal is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of various conditions, including regulatory approval by the New York Public Service Commission.