American Water Works to sell New York regulated operations for $608M

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) agrees to sell its regulated New York operations to Algonquin Power's (NYSE:AQN) regulated Liberty Utilities business for $608M.
AWK's New York American Water serves 125K customer connections across seven counties in southeastern New York; its operations include 1,270 miles of water mains and distribution lines with 98% of customers in Nassau County on Long Island.
The deal is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of various conditions, including regulatory approval by the New York Public Service Commission.
