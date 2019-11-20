Wells Fargo's head of payments, virtual solutions, innovation group to retire

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) head of Payments, Virtual Solutions, and Innovation group - Avid Modjtabai - plans to retire in March 2020 after 26 years with the bank.

Also, Ray Fischer will join the company on Nov. 25 to lead Cards, Retail, and Merchant Services.

Most recently, he was a senior adviser to the Aries Financial Group, responsible for consulting with Fortune 1000 companies in banking, payments, and public utilities industries.

Fischer will report to Modjtabai and will be based in Wilmington, DE.