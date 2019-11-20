PayPal to acquire Honey for ~$4B

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) agrees to acquire Honey Science, a technology platform for shopping and rewards, for ~$4B.

Hone, with ~17M monthly active users, is best known for helping consumers find savings as they shop online.

Honey was profitable on a net income basis in 2018, and the acquisition is expected to add to PayPal's non-GAAP EPS in 2021.

Following the acquisition, Honey will retain its headquarters and brand in Los Angeles, California. Its co-founders, George Ruan and Ryan Hudson, will continue to lead the Honey team as part of PayPal's global consumer product and technology organization, reporting to Senior Vice President John Kunze.

PayPal rises 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.