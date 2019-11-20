Nuance +5.7% after Q4 beat

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is up 5.7% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q4 report.

Revenue grew 1.5% on a comparative basis to $489.3M (on ASC 605 standard).

Comparing results for continuing operations (after the sale of the Imaging business), organic revenue growth rose 2% Y/Y. Recurring revenue rose 650 basis points.

Operating margin went positive at 9.2%, vs. a year-go -1.7% (non-GAAP operating margin dipped to 28.3% from 29.4%).

And net income ticked up to $98.3M from $96M on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating cash flows were $104.2M, down from a year-ago $134.8M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release