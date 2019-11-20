Stocks close lower as trade deal talk turns pessimistic

Stocks turned firmly into the red on renewed trade deal concerns, the latest being a Reuters report that a phase one deal between China and the U.S. may not be completed by the end of this year.

Also, investors worried that the U.S. Senate passage of a bill in support of Hong Kong's anti-government protesters could make China more reluctant to strike a deal.

But the major averages finished well off their midday lows as investors moved in to buy the dip.

The minutes from the October Fed meeting brought no surprises, showing officials saw little need to cut rates any further.

The trade-sensitive areas of the market such as the S&P 500 materials (-1.2%), industrials (-0.8%) and information technology (-0.7%) sectors led today's decline, while the communication services sector (-0.8%), which contains many growth-oriented stocks, also turned in a relatively weak showing.

On the flip side, the energy sector (+1%) rebounded from losses this week as WTI December crude oil jumped 3.4% to $57.11/bbl, while the defensive-oriented utilities (+0.6%) group also gained.

U.S. Treasury prices continued to edge higher, sending the two-year yield lower by 2 bps to 1.57% and the 10-year yield down 5 bps to 1.74%.