Cubic -3.6% as profits miss despite revenue growth

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) has slipped 3.6% postmarket after a mixed report from its fiscal Q4 earnings, where it topped revenue expectations with double-digit gains but adjusted profits fell short alongside a higher effective tax rate.

The company also announced deals to acquire the remaining stakes in Pixia and Delerrok after beginning to build stakes in those companies during fiscal 2018 and 2019.

Revenues rose 24% to $471.2M, and operating income jumped to $58.6M from $27.7M with the revenue gain and lower SG&A expenses.

EBITDA rose 56%, to $76.6M.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $41.6M from $22M.

Cubic has a purchase agreement to buy the remaining 80% of Pixia for $200M (due for closing in February) and one to buy the remaining 82.5% of Delerrok (due for closing in December).

Cash from continuing operations was $50.8M; adjusted free cash flow was $52.1M (up from $36.4M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release