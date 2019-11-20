PennantPark Floating Rate NAV falls 6.2% from a year ago

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) fiscal Q4 net investment income of $11.4M, or 29 cents per share, compares with $11.7M, or 30 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 core net investment income per share was 29 cents.
For the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2019, core NII of $1.25 per share beat consensus estimate of $1.18.
Q4 net change in net assets resulting from operations totaled $7.4M, or 19 cents per share, vs. $11.0M, or 28 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Net asset value per share of $12.97 fell from $13.82 at Sept. 30, 2018.
Invested $140.6M in six new and 23 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.5% during the quarter.
Sales and repayments of invested for the same period totaled $127.1M.
Previously: PennantPark NII beats by $0.07, beats on total investment income (Nov. 20)
Now read: Fanhua reports Q3 results »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on PFLT