RPC plummets to multiyear lows as Citi cuts to Sell

Shares of RPC Inc. (RES -9.7% ) sink to their lowest in a decade after Citigroup downgrades to Sell from Neutral with a $3.10 price target, cut from $4.90.

Citi analyst Scott Gruber had believed RPC's restructuring plan would be sufficient to cause a near term rally in the stock but the plan "underwhelmed," he says, confessing his recent upgrade to Neutral was wrong.

Gruber recommends a pair trade of short RPC, long NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX -2.1% ).

RPC's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish, and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.