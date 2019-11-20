Markel chairman to retire after 33 years

Markel's (NYSE:MKL) board selects current board member and Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel to succeed Alan I. Kirschner as chairman.

Kirschner, who was Markel's chairman for 33 years, informed the company that he won't stand for re-election at the company's 2020 annual meeting in May; he'll retire as a director and officer of the company at the end of the meeting.

Steve Markel has been with the company since 1975, has been a director since 1978, and has served as vice chairman since 1992.

Separately, Markel names Harold L Morrison Jr. to its board, effective Jan. 1, 2020. He retired from Chubb Insurance in December 2017 after 33 years in the insurance industry.