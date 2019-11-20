Tiffany +4.7% on report LVMH boosts offer

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) is up 4.7% postmarket on a report from Reuters that LVMH has raised its offer for the company to $130/share, and got access to Tiffany's books.

The bid hike persuaded Tiffany to provide confidential due diligence, according to the report.

Tiffany shares closed today at $123.33; the new reported offer marks a 5.4% premium.

Meanwhile, the former CEO of Barney's is moving to Tiffany's newly created chief brand officer position, the New York Post reports.

Daniella Vitale stepped down from bankrupt Barney's after it was bought by Authentic Brands.