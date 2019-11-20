Neon up 19% after hours on restructuring plan

Nano cap Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) jumps 19% after hours in response to its announced restructuring aimed at sharpening its focus on developing its novel neoantigen-based T cell programs.
The initiative will involve the elimination of ~24% of its workforce, the avoidance of new spending on its cancer vaccine programs (NEO-PV-01 and NEO-SV-01) and the termination of enrollment in the NT-003 study assessing NEO-PV-01 in metastatic melanoma. Follow-up will continue in the NT-002 trial of NEO-PV-01 in first-line lung cancer.
Concurrently, the company explore strategic alternatives, adding that its current quick asset balance should be sufficient to fund operations into Q3 2020.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on NTGN