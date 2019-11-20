Neon up 19% after hours on restructuring plan

Nano cap Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) jumps 19% after hours in response to its announced restructuring aimed at sharpening its focus on developing its novel neoantigen-based T cell programs.

The initiative will involve the elimination of ~24% of its workforce, the avoidance of new spending on its cancer vaccine programs (NEO-PV-01 and NEO-SV-01) and the termination of enrollment in the NT-003 study assessing NEO-PV-01 in metastatic melanoma. Follow-up will continue in the NT-002 trial of NEO-PV-01 in first-line lung cancer.

Concurrently, the company explore strategic alternatives, adding that its current quick asset balance should be sufficient to fund operations into Q3 2020.